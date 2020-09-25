Isabella is poised for a bigger workload with Christian Kirk (groin) ruled out for Sunday's game against the Lions, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Isabella has earned exactly 14 offensive plays in both of Arizona's first two games of the season, falling short of a 20-percent snap share each time. Following word that Kirk is sidelined this weekend, his 69-percent share has been cleared for the likes of Isabella and KeeSean Johnson to work with DeAndre Hopkins and Larry Fitzgerald in three-wide sets. While Johnson is set to make his season debut Sunday after spending time on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Isabella is coming off a Week 2 performance versus Washington in which he recorded catches of 54 and 13 yards on his pair of targets. The speedster will aim to add a vertical element to the Cardinals offense in the short term.