Coach Kliff Kingsbury said Isabella (knee) likely will take part in practice this week, Scott Bordow of The Athletic reports. However, Kingsbury was less confident about Isabella suiting up for Thursday's preseason game against the Chargers.

The Cardinals are taking it easy with Isabella, who sustained a "minor" right knee injury Thursday. He hasn't practiced in the interim, but that seems to be more of a precaution than anything. Once he returns to the field, he'll look to set aside the issue he's had with drops in the early stages of training camp, per Bordow.