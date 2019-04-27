Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Lands in Arizona
The Cardinals selected Isabella in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 62nd overall.
Isabella will forever be linked to Josh Rosen, who the Cardinals traded to the Dolphins for the 62nd pick in this year's class. The Massachusetts product may be undersized a 5-foot-8 6/8 and 188 pounds, but his resume speaks for itself. He had two 1,000-yard seasons during his time at Massachusetts, highlighted by a senior season that saw him rack up 102 catches for 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns. Isabella has remarkable quickness, as evidenced by his 4.31-second 40-yard dash that was among the fastest at this year's combine. He adds a downfield threat for Kyler Murray in the new-look Cardinal offense.
