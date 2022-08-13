Isabella caught four of seven targets for a team-high 57 yards in Friday's preseason game against the Bengals.

The Cardinals' wide receiver depth could be tested to begin the season with DeAndre Hopkins suspended and Marquise Brown (hamstring) and Antoine Wesley (hip) both banged up, although Brown at least seems likely to be ready for Week 1. That could be enough to give Isabella, a second-round pick in 2019 who has been a bust in the NFL, one more chance to carve out a role in Arizona. He remains firmly behind A.J. Green and Rondale Moore -- both of whom got the night off along with the other projected starters -- and Greg Dortch posted nearly identical numbers to Isabella in Friday's game, so the speedster out of UMass has more work to do in training camp to even claim the No. 4 spot on the depth chart.