Isabella (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

The 2019 second-round pick continues to have a cap on his practice reps this week. Due to his lack of consistency on the season, he'll be difficult to roll with in the fantasy playoffs, assuming he's able to suit up Sunday versus the Browns.

