Isabella (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.

The majority of Isabella's 8-185-1 line on 12 targets occurred on two plays: an 88-yard TD in Week 9 and a 55-yard catch in Week 10. With his health compromised, he's even more difficult to trust for production, especially with the Browns' eighth-ranked pass defense (217.8 yards per game) on tap Sunday.

