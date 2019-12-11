Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Limited by shoulder injury
Isabella (shoulder) was limited at Wednesday's practice.
The majority of Isabella's 8-185-1 line on 12 targets occurred on two plays: an 88-yard TD in Week 9 and a 55-yard catch in Week 10. With his health compromised, he's even more difficult to trust for production, especially with the Browns' eighth-ranked pass defense (217.8 yards per game) on tap Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Tallies another reception•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: No stats Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Held to one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Racks up 78 yards receiving•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Shines with long touchdown•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Shut out again Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Injuries have made figuring out who to start at wide receiver harder every week. Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Mostert valuable
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
News & notes: Evans, Ridley replacements
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 15.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Ryan Tannehill's emergence as a must-start quarterback took us by surprise, but Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 15 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
12/11 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses the toughest calls to make in Week 15, previews Thursday...