Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Limited to one catch again
Isabella brought in one of three targets for six yards in the Cardinals' 20-7 preseason loss to the Broncos on Thursday.
The rookie was limited to one grab for the second straight preseason game, and he finished the exhibition slate with just three catches on nine targets. Isabella is in no danger of losing out on a roster spot as a 2019 second-round pick, but he appears destined to bring up the rear on the receiver depth chart to open the regular season.
