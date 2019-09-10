Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Limited to special teams work
Isabella played seven snaps -- all on special teams -- Sunday in Arizona's 27-27 tie with Detroit.
Heading into Week 1, the second-round rookie out of Massachusetts looked like he might be on track for a minimal role after being listed at the bottom of the depth chart at receiver, so his lack of usage on offense doesn't come as a major surprise. Isabella instead provided his main impact in the return game, bringing back four kickoffs for 86 yards. According to Scott Bordow of The Athletic, coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the game that he expects veteran Michael Crabtree to dress in the Week 2 matchup with Baltimore after being a healthy scratch for the opener, which makes it even less likely that Isabella cracks the receiver rotation in the near future.
