Isabella (back) practiced in full Wednesday, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Isabella emerged from the season opener with a back injury that didn't allow him to practice last week and sidelined him for this past Sunday's game at Las Vegas. With an uncapped session under his belt to kick off Week 3 prep, though, he's in line to return to action against the Rams this Sunday, when the Cardinals again could be without Rondale Moore (hamstring), in addition to the suspended DeAndre Hopkins and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
