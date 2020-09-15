Isabella played 14 of 82 offensive snaps (17 percent) but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 24-20 win at San Francisco.
The Cardinals operated primarily with 12 personnel, playing tight ends Dan Arnold 45 snaps on offense and Maxx Williams 43. As a result, Isabella wasn't given much opportunity behind the top wide receiver trio of DeAndre Hopkins, Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. And despite Isabella being listed as both the No. 1 kick and punt returner on the team's unofficial depth chart, Chase Edmonds and Kirk played those roles, respectively, Week 1. Due to all the impediments to production, Isabella may not develop a consistent role without the benefit of an injury to those in front of him.
