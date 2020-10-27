Isabella hauled in one of three targets for seven yards during Sunday's 37-34 overtime win versus the Seahawks.

Despite matching his season high with 50 percent of the snaps on offense Sunday, Isabella continued his vexing week-to-week output, and he's now in the midst of a two-game span in which he failed to catch two deep shots Week 6 and was the target on Kyler Murray's sole interception this past Sunday. Aside from a 54-yard catch and two others greater than 20 yards this season, Isabella has totaled 44 yards from scrimmage on his nine other touches, making him tough to consider as even a fill-in option.