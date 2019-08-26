Isabella tallied one catch (on two targets) for eight yards during Saturday's preseason defeat at Minnesota.

Isabella spent the later portion of training camp rehabbing a minor right knee issue, forcing him to miss the Cardinals' first exhibition. Since he was cleared to play, he recorded a 59-yard touchdown in preseason Week 2 but otherwise hauled in just one of five targets. In the aftermath of Saturday's game, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site called Isabella a "work in progress," which makes sense considering his missed practice time and lacking efficiency metrics (the TD aside). The recent signing of Michael Crabtree pushes Isabella down the depth chart further, meaning the rookie second-rounder likely will have to make his mark on a limited snap count to start the campaign.