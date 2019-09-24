Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Makes pro debut Week 3
Isabella returned one kickoff for 19 yards during Sunday's 38-20 defeat to the Panthers.
In his pro debut, Isabella served primarily as the Cardinals' kick returner but took out just one of seven booted to him by Carolina's Joey Slye. Isabella also played his initial snap on offense. With the release of Michael Crabtree on Monday, Isabella has moved up to sixth on the wide receiver depth chart. Having said that, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk and Damiere Byrd get most of the offensive snaps, KeeSean Johnson is a distant fourth, and Trent Sherfield is a gunner, so Isabella doesn't have a clear path to the first target of his career.
