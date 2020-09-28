Isabella caught all four of his targets for 47 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-23 loss to the Lions.

Isabella stepped up in the absence of Christian Kirk (groin) as he finished second on the team in catches and receiving yards while grabbing touchdown passes in the first and third quarters. It was something of a surprising effort for Isabella, who had just one touchdown to his name heading into the game. The second-year wideout racked up 67 yards a week ago and seems to be finding a niche for himself in Arizona's pass-happy offense. It will be interesting to see how the targets are distributed next Sunday against the Panthers if Kirk returns.