Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Minimal usage yet again
Isabella logged 10 offensive snaps and one special teams play during Sunday's 27-13 win at Seattle.
Isabella cannot make any headway in the Cardinals offense, going without a target for the first time since Week 8 and seventh time in 14 appearances as a rookie. Garnering a reasonable snap share has been difficult to come by, as he's surpassed 30 percent on offense just twice in 2019. With one game remaining on the slate, Isabella will aim to wrap the campaign on a high note.
