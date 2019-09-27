Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Moving up depth chart
Isabella will be the No. 5 wide receiver Sunday against the Seahawks with Damiere Byrd (hamstring) out of commission, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Byrd has served as one of the Cardinals' three starting wide receivers this season, so his absence opens the door for KeeSean Johnson, Trent Sherfield and Isabella to earn more work. Johnson has had a consistent role in four-wide sets this season, while Sherfield mostly has been contained to special teams but also happens to be Byrd's direct backup on the depth chart. Finally, Isabella received the first offensive snap of his career this past Sunday. Considering the breakdown of roles so far, Johnson and Sherfield seem the best bets to profit in Byrd's absence, with Isabella in reserve in the event of another injury.
