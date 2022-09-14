Isabella caught one of three targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 44-21 loss to the Chiefs.

Isabella is getting a chance early on this season with DeAndre Hopkins serving a six-game suspension and Rondale Moore sitting out Week 1 due to a hamstring injury. Despite getting the fourth-most offensive snaps among Cards wide receivers, though, Isabella didn't do much with the 32-percent share behind Marquise Brown, Greg Dortch and A.J. Green. It's unclear if Moore will be back for Week 2 action, but if he's a DNP again Sunday at Las Vegas, Isabella at least should have another opportunity for looks from Kyler Murray.