Isabella tallied a special-teams tackle during Sunday's 34-33 win versus the Falcons.

Getting 12 snaps on offense and 11 as a special teamer, Isabella again made little impact in the box score. After tallying three carries for 16 yards in the previous two contests, he didn't receive a touch Sunday, and his first target as a pro awaits. The Cardinals' receiving corps is getting healthier as well -- Damiere Byrd (hamstring) returned from a two-game absence, and Christian Kirk (ankle) may be back Week 7 against the Giants -- so healthy scratches potentially are in Isabella's future.

