Isabella (back) didn't practice Wednesday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
In a Cardinals receiving corps without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) and Rondale Moore (hamstring) in Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs, Isabella logged 21 of 65 (32 percent) of the offensive snaps on his way to one catch (on three targets) for 10 yards. Now, Isabella is dealing with an injury himself, potentially threatening his availability for Week 2 action in Las Vegas.
