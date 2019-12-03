Isabella was targeted once but didn't catch it during Sunday's 34-7 loss to the Rams.

After hauling in the first six targets of his career, Isabella has been quelled at every turn, recording one six-yard catch on his ensuing five targets. He still boasts a ridiculous 25.7 YPC and 16.4 YPT, fueled primarily by an 88-yard TD in Week 9 and a 55-yard connection with Kyler Murray one game later. Isabella's potential to blow up in any given contest is evident, but those deep shots haven't been hitting for the Cardinals over the past two games.