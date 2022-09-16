Isabella (back) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Isabella didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday due to his back strain, and it appears as though he'll be held off the field in Week 2. However, his injury isn't considered a long-term issue, so it's possible that he returns for the Cardinals' Week 3 matchup against the Rams on Sept. 25. Isabella's likely absence will leave Arizona particularly shorthanded at wide receiver since Rondale Moore (hamstring) is also expected to be sidelined.
