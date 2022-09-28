Isabella gathered in one of two targets for 11 yards during Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Rams.
Isabella came out of the season opener with a back injury that sidelined him Week 2. He managed full practices during Week 3 prep and was able to log 39 percent of the offensive snaps in a receiving corps that was without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) and Rondale Moore (hamstring), while A.J. Green (knee) made an early departure Sunday. There's a chance Moore and Green are available this Sunday at Carolina, but if not Isabella again could factor into the Cardinals' passing game behind Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz and Greg Dortch.
