Isabella (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Raiders, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Rondale Moore (hamstring) is also out, along with suspended DeAndre Hopkins, leaving Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Greg Dortch as the unquestioned top three at WR this weekend. Dortch saw a team-high nine targets in the opener and should see some looks again, but Brown is the downfield threat and de facto No. 1 receiver.