Isabella recorded two catches (on two targets) for eight yards during Sunday's 27-21 road win against the Giants.

Isabella has had scant opportunity to contribute on offense this season, earning 7.2 percent of the overall offensive snaps while being active six times in seven chances. Prior to his pair of receptions, the 2019 second-rounder's only other touches this year were a trio of carries for 16 yards between Weeks 4 and 5. With Christian Kirk (ankle) drawing closer to a return to action and the rest of the receiving corps intact, Isabella may be a healthy scratch again in the near future.