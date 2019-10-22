Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Posts first catches of career
Isabella recorded two catches (on two targets) for eight yards during Sunday's 27-21 road win against the Giants.
Isabella has had scant opportunity to contribute on offense this season, earning 7.2 percent of the overall offensive snaps while being active six times in seven chances. Prior to his pair of receptions, the 2019 second-rounder's only other touches this year were a trio of carries for 16 yards between Weeks 4 and 5. With Christian Kirk (ankle) drawing closer to a return to action and the rest of the receiving corps intact, Isabella may be a healthy scratch again in the near future.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: No offensive impact to speak of•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Gets two carries Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: To get work on the outside•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Records first career touch•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Moving up depth chart•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Sees first action on offense•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...