Isabella recorded two catches (on three targets) for three yards during Sunday's 31-21 defeat at Carolina.

After showing out with a combined 6-114-2 line on six targets between Weeks 2 and 3, Isabella put up a dud Sunday, which has been the norm through the first season-plus of his career. His cause wasn't helped by the return of Christian Kirk, causing Isabella to rank fourth in offensive snap share with 42 percent. With the receiving corps seemingly healthy at the moment, Isabella will continue to be a hit-or-miss option.