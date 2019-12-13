Isabella (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

The rookie wide receiver will carry a designation into the weekend after he was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday. A Week 15 absence wouldn't have a huge impact on Arizona's game plan, considering Isabella has maxed out at four targets (Week 11) and 26 offensive snaps (Week 10). In any case, he should be able to play.