Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Questionable for Cleveland matchup
Isabella (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cleveland, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
The rookie wide receiver will carry a designation into the weekend after he was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday. A Week 15 absence wouldn't have a huge impact on Arizona's game plan, considering Isabella has maxed out at four targets (Week 11) and 26 offensive snaps (Week 10). In any case, he should be able to play.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Limited again Thursday•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Limited by shoulder injury•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Tallies another reception•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: No stats Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Held to one catch Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Racks up 78 yards receiving•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.
-
Week 15 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 15 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a playoff Week 15 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily Fantasy...
-
TNF recap, news and notes
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 15, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.