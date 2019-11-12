Isabella gathered in all three targets for 78 yards during Sunday's 30-27 defeat in Tampa Bay.

On the first play from scrimmage of the second half, Kyler Murray connected with his fellow rookie for a 55-yard gain, marking the second game in a row that the duo hooked up on a play of at least 50 yards. On the season, Isabella has a perfect catch rate on his six targets en route to 29 yards per catch and one TD. Acting as the second outside receiver behind KeeSean Johnson, Isabella increased his share of the offensive snaps from 12 percent in Week 9 to 37 percent this past Sunday. Look for the trend to continue after Damiere Byrd was a healthy scratch in both contests.