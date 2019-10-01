Isabella had one carry for five yards but wasn't targeted during Sunday's 27-10 loss to the Seahawks.

In the midst of getting his first career touch, Isabella played seven additional snaps on offense and made a tackle on punt coverage. His increased role was made possible by the Cardinals deactivating Damiere Byrd (hamstring), but despite the team's propensity to use three and four wide receivers on most plays, Larry Fitzgerald, Christian Kirk, Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson got most of the work. That said, Kirk picked up an ankle injury that could result in an absence, so Isabella may soon have the opportunity he needs to make an impact on game day.