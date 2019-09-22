Isabella is listed as active Sunday versus the Panthers, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Isabella played exclusively special teams Week 1 before sitting out entirely last Sunday at Baltimore. Because the Cardinals are keeping seven wide receivers active this weekend, he's likely in line to serve as the team's kick returner, barring injuries to those above him on the depth chart.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories