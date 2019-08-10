Isabella (knee) didn't suit up for Thursday's preseason win against the Chargers, but coach Kliff Kingsbury expects the rookie wide receiver to play in the Cardinals' second exhibition on Aug. 15 versus the Raiders, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

In the week preceding Thursday's game, Isabella was held out of all but Tuesday's practice with what Kingsbury described as a "minor" knee injury. The Cardinals' next session is Saturday, at which point Isabella can continue to get himself back to 100 percent. A 2019 second-round pick, Isabella may have been the favorite on paper to start alongside Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk to start the campaign, but instead he's listed as a second-stringer on the team's first unofficial depth chart of training camp.