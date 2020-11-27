Isabella may play a larger role than normal Sunday at New England with Larry Fitzgerald (illness) on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

With Fitzgerald sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 test, there's a large void to fill out of the slot. The Cardinals may opt to shift Christian Kirk inside more than usual, but Isabella and KeeSean Johnson are ready to come on the field when the offense goes with three-wide sets. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site on Friday that RB Chase Edmonds and TE Dan Arnold also can line up at wide receiver, but Isabella likely will get the majority of the snaps vacated by Fitzgerald.