Isabella will not begin the season as the No. 3 wide receiver in Arizona, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Isabella appears primed to begin his NFL career as part of a rotation behind starting receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. The rookie second-round pick will share work with Michael Crabtree, Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson. The Cardinals appear to view Isabella as more of a developmental project than a player being counted upon to make an immediate impact.