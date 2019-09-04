Isabella will not begin the season as the No. 3 wide receiver in Arizona, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Isabella appears primed to begin his NFL career as part of a rotation behind starting receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Christian Kirk. The rookie second-round pick will share work with Michael Crabtree, Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson. The Cardinals appear to view Isabella as more of a developmental project than a player being counted upon to make an immediate impact.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week