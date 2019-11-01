Isabella brought in his only target for an 88-yard touchdown in the Cardinals' 28-25 loss to the 49ers on Thursday.

The rookie had been a non-factor all season until a pivotal moment in the fourth quarter, when Kyler Murray found him on an out pattern on the right sideline and Isabella used a combination of nifty moves and blazing speed to race across and up the field for an 88-yard touchdown. Isabella has been mired in the lower rungs of the receiver depth chart for the entirety of the season, but the upside he flashed on his scoring play Thursday is what had made him a consideration in keeper and dynasty formats coming into the season. Now having broken the ice with his first professional touchdown, Isabella will look to follow up with another impactful performance against the Buccaneers in Week 10 a week from Sunday.