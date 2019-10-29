Isabella played one snap on offense and six plays on special teams during Sunday's 31-9 defeat at New Orleans.

A 2019 second-round selection, Isabella has been buried on the Cardinals' WR depth chart this season, being inactive one time and otherwise averaging six offensive snaps per game in his seven appearances. The sparse workload has contained him to five touches for 24 yards from scrimmage, keeping him out of the fantasy limelight even when injuries sidelined position mates. It's unclear if or when Isabella will make a consistent impact as a rookie, but he can't be trusted at the moment.