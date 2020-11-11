Isabella caught two of three targets for 10 receiving yards during Sunday's 34-31 loss to Miami. He also fumbled on a kickoff return, but possession remained with Arizona.

Christian Kirk and Larry Fitzgerald finished as Arizona's No. 1 and No. 2 leading receivers during the Week 9 loss, combining for 178 yards and a touchdown. Isabella, meanwhile, was held to 10 or fewer receiving yards for the fourth time in his past five outings. Isabella totaled eight catches for 114 receiving yards and two TDs between Weeks 2 and 3, but since that point, he has managed just 50 combined receiving yards over his past five appearances. The UMass standout remains the Cardinals' fourth option at wideout heading into a Week 10 matchup against Buffalo.