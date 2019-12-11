Isabella played 13 of 60 offensive snaps during Sunday's 23-17 loss to the Steelers, parlaying them into one catch (on one target) for five yards.

Isabella's share of the plays on offense has ranged from 22 to 37 percent over the last five games. However, after reeling in the first six targets of his career for 174 yards and one TD, his next six targets have gone for just 2-11-0. On a positive note, if he can shake free over the last three games of the season, the rookie's blazing speed could help him add to his pair of 40-plus yard grabs to date.