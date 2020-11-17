Isabella gathered in his only target for 14 yards during Sunday's 32-30 win over the Cardinals.

Isabella was a distant fourth in offensive snap share (15 percent) to fellow wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (96), Larry Fitzgerald (90) and Christian Kirk (74) in this contest. With limited usage, Isabella hasn't made any plays of more than 20 yards in four consecutive contests and six of nine games this season. As a result, he's difficult to trust in the majority of formats.