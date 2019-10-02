Cardinals' Andy Isabella: To get work on the outside
Isabella is expected to serve as an outside receiver with Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) trending toward inactive status Sunday at Cincinnati, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Since he was drafted in the second round of the draft back in April, Isabella has spent most of his time in the slot, but injuries are forcing the Cardinals' coaching staff to alter the roles of the remaining wide receivers. Along with Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson, Isabella will get work on the outside. Meanwhile, Larry Fitzgerald and recent signee Pharoh Cooper will handle routes out of the slot. Isabella displayed explosiveness at the combine, namely a 4.31 mark in the 40-yard dash, so even if targets are hard to come by Sunday, just one could be enough for the rookie to make an impact.
More News
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Records first career touch•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Moving up depth chart•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Sees first action on offense•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Returns to active status•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Healthy scratch Week 2•
-
Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Limited to special teams work•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Slow starts from some stud wide receivers have left the position feeling a little shaky. Check...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Whether you're streaming the position or just looking for the best matchups to take advantage...