Isabella is expected to serve as an outside receiver with Christian Kirk (ankle) and Damiere Byrd (hamstring) trending toward inactive status Sunday at Cincinnati, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Since he was drafted in the second round of the draft back in April, Isabella has spent most of his time in the slot, but injuries are forcing the Cardinals' coaching staff to alter the roles of the remaining wide receivers. Along with Trent Sherfield and KeeSean Johnson, Isabella will get work on the outside. Meanwhile, Larry Fitzgerald and recent signee Pharoh Cooper will handle routes out of the slot. Isabella displayed explosiveness at the combine, namely a 4.31 mark in the 40-yard dash, so even if targets are hard to come by Sunday, just one could be enough for the rookie to make an impact.