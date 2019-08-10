Cardinals' Andy Isabella: Wears sleeve on knee at practice
Isabella practiced Saturday with a sleeve over his right knee, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Isabella picked up a "minor" knee injury at the Cardinals' Aug. 1 practice, and while he returned to drills Tuesday, he ultimately was held out of Thursday's preseason victory against the Chargers. The precautionary measure ensured that the rookie second-rounder didn't take on any unnecessary stress on his road to recovery. Assuming he's able to suit up this Thursday versus the Raiders, it'll be interesting to see when and with whom he takes the field.
