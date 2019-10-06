Lee (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Lee missed last week's game due to his hip injury and it appears he may not be over the issue quite yet. Ryan Winslow, who handled the punting duties last week, is also active. If Lee's hip is still bothering him he may just hold on field goals for Zane Gonzalez and cede the punting job to Winslow for the day.