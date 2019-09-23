Cardinals' Andy Lee: Hurts hip making tackle
Lee injured his hip flexor while making a tackle in Sunday's matchup with the Panthers, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports. He left the game but doesn't believe the injury is too serious.
Lee will hope to heal up in time to take on the Seahawks in Week 4. Whether or not Arizona brings in any outside punting help this week should serve as an indicator about Lee's chances of suiting up.
