Lee (hip) didn't practice Wednesday, Kyle Odegard reports.

Lee picked up a hip flexor while making a tackle during Sunday's loss to the Panthers. In Lee's absence, kicker Zane Gonzalez punt twice, but another internal option is Ryan Winslow, who the Cardinals signed to the practice squad Monday. Lee's status will be clarified about 90 minutes before this Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff.

