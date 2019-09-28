Lee (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Seahawks, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Lee sustained a hip flexor while making a tackle in last week's loss to the Panthers. He was unable to practice all week, and is looking like a true game-time decision. Kicker Zane Gonzalez punted in his absence after he got hurt, but the recently signed Ryan Winslow would presumably take over the role should he ultimately be unable to go.