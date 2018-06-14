Lee inked a two-year extension with the Cardinals on Thursday, Kyle Odegard of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Lee signed his original deal with the Cardinals last September, but his newest contract will keep him in the desert through the 2020 season. The veteran averaged 47.3 yards per punt with a net average of 39.7 yards per boot last season, downing 29 of 88 inside the 20-yard line.