Lee (hip) is officially listed as inactive for Sunday's tilt against the Seahawks, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Lee came into the game questionable after he suffered a hip flexor injury making a tackle in last week's loss to the Panthers. With Lee officially sidelined, Ryan Winslow will be the team's punter for Week 4.

