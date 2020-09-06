Blackson agreed to a contract with Arizona on Sunday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Texans parted ways with the veteran this offseason after assumed a starting role in 2019, logging 20 tackles (11 solo) across 432 defensive snaps. Blackson could assume a depth role to begin the season behind Corey Peters and Zach Allen, but he'll certainly push for snaps to begin Week 1 of the regular season at the least.
