Blackson (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game versus the Rams, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Blackson missed Friday's practice after coming down ill. He has two days to recover before Sunday's game. At this time, his illness hasn't been linked to COVID-19. Blackson played a season-high 74 percent snap share last week, and if he's unable to play, Zach Allen would be the only healthy defensive end on the roster.