Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Absent from practice Wednesday
Bethea (knee) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Per Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site, head coach Bruce Arians said Bethea and Budda Baker (thigh), who were both held out Wednesday, should practice in some capacity Thursday. That should clear up most of the concern about either safety's availability for Sunday's game against the Redskins, with both set to see ample snaps in the contest. Since supplying a season-high 11 tackles in a Week 7 win over the Rams, Bethea's production has dropped off considerably. He hasn't produced more than five tackles or generated a turnover in any of the Cardinals' past six contests.
