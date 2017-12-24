Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Active Sunday
Bethea (knee) is listed as active Sunday against the Giants, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Following back-to-back DNPs with a limited showing Friday, Bethea fit in enough activity to appease the Cardinals' training staff. On the season, Bethea primarily has served as a reserve, yet he's still posted 54 tackles, three interceptions, one sack and one forced fumble due to Arizona's propensity to use five, six or more defensive backs on any given play.
