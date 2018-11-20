Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Adds another sack Sunday
Bethea compiled eight tackles (six solo) and a sack during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Raiders.
Bethea tied for the team lead in tackles and managed to bring down Derek Carr in the third quarter for his second sack of the season, both of which have come in the past three weeks. If the 34-year-old can continue finding the quarterback along with putting up solid tackle numbers, he'll be a strong IDP option. He'll look to keep it going Sunday against the Chargers.
More News
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Tallies sack in win•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Posts 13 tackles Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Leads team in tackles•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Challenged for starting role•
-
Cardinals' Antoine Bethea: Will be retained by Arizona•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football waiver wire top targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Add Edwards, drop Tate?
After Week 11 Heath Cummings looks at whether you should drop one highly owned player.
-
Week 11 reactions, early waivers
Did we see the start of a new era in Baltimore? Fantasy owners definitely need to take notice...
-
Week 11 contrarian DFS plays
Matthew Stafford and the Lions are not popular plays this this week, which makes Heath Cummings...
-
LIVE: Week 11 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 11
-
Week 11 Injury Updates
This is a relatively light week on the injury report, but you've still gotta know what you're...