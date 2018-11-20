Bethea compiled eight tackles (six solo) and a sack during Sunday's 23-21 loss to the Raiders.

Bethea tied for the team lead in tackles and managed to bring down Derek Carr in the third quarter for his second sack of the season, both of which have come in the past three weeks. If the 34-year-old can continue finding the quarterback along with putting up solid tackle numbers, he'll be a strong IDP option. He'll look to keep it going Sunday against the Chargers.